Witt stepping down from city of Terre Haute post

Steve Witt is stepping down as chief of Terre Haute’s city redevelopment department, but he will continue as president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.
Through an agreement with the EDC, Witt had been serving part time with the city department since 2016.
This move allows Witt to concentrate directly on business development efforts through the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.
Terre Haute intends to now make its city post a full-time job and will begin looking for a full-time director.
Witt was already president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp. when he took on the city post part-time to help the city during a difficult financial period.
“That was done when the city’s financial situation was a bit tight, and we saw it as a money saving measure for the city department,” he explained.
Witt said he thinks it’s time for the city department to have a full-time director again.
Mayor Duke Bennett said the arrangement was needed at the time as the city’s annual federal Housing and Urban Development disbursement was dropping as well as income from taxes, due to state-implemented property tax caps.
“It was ... our peak time of being hit by property tax caps,” Bennett said. “We knew we needed to have someone plugged in to do the duties of the director. We knew at some point there would come a time when there was just too much workload for [Witt], with both the EDC and [city] Redevelopment, and so that time has really come now.”
Bennett said the city is in a better financial position to fill the spot as a full-time post.
“[Witt] stayed in there longer than we all thought he probably would, which is great and he has done a great job,” Bennett said. “But he’s got lots of other duties, and a lot of them are picking up pace right now and he feels it is the time to go back to the original model [of a full-time director], which we always intended to do. It just lasted a little longer than what we thought.”
Witt on Wednesday told the city’s redevelopment commission he was stepping down from that executive director position. The city and its commission will establish a search committee to find a new executive director. The job could be filled by May.
Witt previously served as a full-time executive director of the Department of Redevelopment from 2000 to 2005. Cliff Lambert then served as full-time executive director for about 11 years, until he retired, leading to the management agreement and Witt’s returning on a part-time basis.
Witt said there’s plenty of work in both spots and full-time attention in both jobs will be beneficial.
“We have a number of good things in process we are working on in the Economic Development Corporation. We have some promising projects, potentially, for the future,” Witt said. “The Department of Redevelopment always has a lot on its plate, so a full-time effort is warranted there. This will allow me to focus more on the EDC,” Witt said.
The city’s department now has four employees, down from six. Witt said he anticipates that department will have several people retiring in the short term, which also warrants a full-time position to manage the department’s personnel moving forward.
“It has been very enjoyable and I think of the staff as family, but it is time to move on,” Witt said.
