Witnesses to a blessing: River ceremony notes International Rivers Day, Catholic Sisters Week

Winding its way across Indiana, flowing through Terre Haute, and eventually connecting to the Ohio River, the steady presence of the Wabash River featured in a public “river witness” on Monday in Fairbanks Park.
“The river is a blessing to us,” said Sister Mary Montgomery of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods as she gathered with two dozen other sisters, associates and supporters to bless the river.
The sisters participated in a nationwide celebration of International Rivers Day as a culminating event of Catholic Sisters Week with the uplifting of creation care and a focus on the environment.
The plan to bless rivers across the nation kind of “bubbled up” and resulted in similar events along rivers nationwide, Montgomery said.
“We can’t pass this up. We have the Wabash. We want to say thank you to Creator God for this,” Montgomery said of the sisters’ response to the blessing event.
Staged in an area of park improved in 2013 to mark the Year of the River in Vigo County, the event featured a blessing of the water and recognition of the First Nations people who have used the river for sustenance, transportation and healing.
Sisters Joni Luna, Jeremy Gallet and Nancy Bartasvich led the indigenous song woven through the program.
Providence Associate Marcia Evrard presented water collected from numerous tributaries around Indiana and Illinois that co-mingle with the Wabash River at some point. The river is the city's water source, with three wells located about a half-mile north of the park.
Sister Dawn Tomaszewski, general superior of the community, echoed the vision of Mother Theodore Guerin (now Saint Mother Theodore), who 182 years ago stood on the banks of the river on the threshold of creating a new mission of education three miles way at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
“As her daughters, we stand here today, also on the threshold of a mission to help create a new day for earth, for our rivers, for all of creation, Tomaszewski said.
“We call upon Mother Theodore as well as the ancestors of the Wea Tribe of the Miami Nation who called this land their home, and we ask them to be with us in our efforts to renew the face of earth,” she said.
The sisters have long made creation care part of their mission. They established the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice 26 years ago, adopted a land ethic about 11 years ago and more recently signed the Providence Climate Agreement Pledge.
They have also worked with the Turn to the River effort to draw attention to the river’s prominence in the community, and they worked with the state’s Healthy Rivers Initiative to protect 150 acres of along the river.
Supporting RiverScapes and the development of the Wabashiki Trial and wetlands have also been projects of the Sisters.
“We are proud of our efforts, but we know we need to do much more. We need to mend the part of the world that is within our reach,” Tomaszewski said.
Next steps offered by justice promoter Sister Barbara Battista included recognizing the connections of the river and all creation.
“As residents of the Wabash Valley, we all have many opportunities to honor and support life, human neighbors and all nations,” Battista said.
Safe drinking water is an issue worldwide, along with water conservation and improving water quality.
“Consider what you can do daily to use less water in home and garden,” Battista said, adding that shopping locally, tapping solar power and making clean energy choices are also next steps.
Battista also encouraged the public to remind city leaders about the climate resolution they approved last year. The resolution calls for the creation of the Terre Haute Sustainability Commission, a formal climate action plan and the appointment of a sustainability coordinator.
Art Spaces organizer Mary Kramer recalled the many organizations that produced recreational, education and arts opportunities during the Year of the River in 2013.
“The river was so excited that it overflowed and produced a major flood. We saw it as personal assertion of itself,” Kramer said.
On Monday, the wind and swift flowing water created a choppy surface to the river as the foreground of the event.
“The water is kind of happy out there right now,” Kramer said referring to the river. “Maybe it’s participating in this day.”
For more information on International Rivers Day and action to take to support creation care, go online to www.internationalrivers.org.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.