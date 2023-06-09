As the 53rd annual Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games were ramping up in Terre Haute, so were donations from a network of Texas Christian University baseball fans.
TCU and Indiana State baseball teams began a best-of-three-game series in the NCAA Tournament’s Fort Worth Super Regional on Friday night. The series continues today at 6 p.m. and, if necessary, Sunday.
The Sycamores and Horned Frogs are playing in TCU’s 4,500-seat Lupton Baseball Stadium. As the higher seeded team, ISU was entitled to host the series at its Bob Warn Field, but Sycamore Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales said the university withdrew its bid to host the NCAA super regional because of its longstanding commitment as the home of the Special Olympics Summer Games.
TCU fans responded to ISU’s plight with an online donation campaign to Special Olympics Indiana. The effort had generated more than $41,000 by Thursday evening. More than 800 individual donors had contributed, said Jeff Mohler, CEO of Special Olympics Indiana.
On top of that, TCU also committed a portion of its concession stand proceeds from this weekend’s ISU-Texas Christian series at Lupton Stadium.
On the Twitter social media platform Wednesday, TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati said, TCU was “grateful to host but recognize the difficult circumstances in Terre Haute. We will do our part as well and donate $1 per concessions transactions all weekend to Indiana Special Olympics.”
Mohler expressed gratitude.
“What an incredible, generous offer from TCU,” Mohler said Friday, as his Special Olympics Indiana crew continued serving at the Terre Haute activities. “While I’m still rooting for ISU, I now hope [the series] goes three games.”
The team that wins two games advances to next week’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Back in Terre Haute, volunteers are still needed to assist with the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games.
“Yes, we can still use volunteers, especially Saturday after noon and Sunday morning, [and] especially for bocce,” Mohler said. Bocce is one of the sports in which the nearly 3,000 Special Olympians will compete, along with bowling, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, track and field and volleyball.
Volunteers can report to the grassy field in the northeast corner of Third and Chestnut streets, near the ISU campus. “Walk-ups are welcome; no experience necessary,” Mohler said of potential Special Olympics volunteers.
