Indiana State University will resume on-campus teaching and learning this fall, but modifications will be necessary in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Deborah Curtis announced Monday.
The intent is to have face-to-face classes "as much as possible," she said in an interview. "Some of our larger ones may be online, but we don't have a lot of really large classes here."
ISU "heard loud and clear from feedback from students throughout the spring, although they were grateful that we were able to complete the semester the way we did, they really value the face-to-face experience here on campus and that's what they come to Indiana State for," Curtis said. "We'll do our best to return to that."
But it's complicated, she said. There is a lot of planning to be done "because it will not be a fall like any other fall we've had before."
Through a communication in ISU Today, she announced how the university will resume this fall while responding to the challenges associated with the pandemic.
Provost Mike Licari has been working closely with academic leaders and in consultation with the Faculty Senate on instructional modifications for the fall, Curtis stated.
ISU will not alter the fall academic calendar approved by the university’s board of trustees.
"As is typical, most classes will be offered face-to-face, with some courses being online. Academic leaders and the faculty are working to make adjustments in order to promote social distancing in instructional settings," she stated. "This includes finding ways to reduce the number of students in classrooms and moving some classes to larger spaces on campus."
The end of the fall semester will be modified with Study Week and Finals Week [following Thanksgiving] to be completed online. This revised schedule will allow students to complete the semester without returning to campus following the Thanksgiving break.
At this time, no changes have been announced as far as spring 2021 semester. "We're not there yet," Curtis said, pointing out that the end of fall term is still a half-year away. "There is so much to evolve between now and then."
Face Coverings
The university will provide two face coverings to each student, faculty, and staff member this fall. Until further notice, face coverings for students and faculty will be required in instructional spaces including classrooms, laboratories, and studios. The university is expecting use of face coverings in indoor public areas where social distancing is difficult.
Asked about enforcement in requiring use of masks, Curtis said there are disciplinary processes that students, faculty and staff can be referred to. "We're hoping it will not be needed," she said. "We really do anticipate people will comply."
Fall Event Planning
In alignment with the governor’s reopening steps, some events and gatherings can resume after July 4. The university will follow careful mitigation activities for events throughout the fall semester, including limiting attendance at campus events to 25% of venue capacity and capping attendance at 250 at any indoor event other than those at the Hulman Center. Face coverings will be required at most university events.
Homecoming 2020
Modifications to the 2020 Homecoming will be forthcoming this summer and will be based on recommendations from the Homecoming Committee made after consulting with campus governance groups and community stakeholders, including the city of Terre Haute and local business owners. The university’s decisions on Homecoming activities will be informed by the CDC, State Department of Health, and the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Curtis says there will be a Missouri Valley Conference presidents' meeting in less than two weeks. "We'll see where the conference is on football," she said.
In her statement, she said, "The decisions leading to a return to campus have not been easy. This information is subject to change as more guidance becomes available from public health and government officials.
"What will not change is our commitment to safety and our core educational mission. We cannot stress enough the importance of continuing the four key and common sense practices to minimize risk of infection:
• Cover your face;
• Don’t touch your face;
• Wash your hands frequently;
• Maintain social distancing."
Because ISU is a residential campus, that does pose some extra challenges in preventing the spread of COVID-19, Curtis said.
"We are offering more opportunities to social distance in residence halls," she said. More students and families are requesting single rooms.
The university also is making plans to be able to quarantine students who may have been exposed to COVID-19. It also is planning for "more rigorous cleaning on a more regular basis," as well as guidance to students and families.
As far as residence hall dining facilities, the university plans to stagger attendance at meals. Also when students return this fall, there will be no self service at those dining facilities.
"We're making those modifications with Sodexo," Curtis said.
