Three people who died Tuesday morning in an Illinois plane crash have been identified.
"What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal."— Bradley Baseball (@BradleyBaseball) March 4, 2020
- Albert Pike
Son, brother, teammate and friend. #OnceABraveAlwaysABrave pic.twitter.com/G8TPVU7lRC
Illinois State police said the 2013 Cessna 172 was piloted by Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville, Illinois.
Passengers were Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wisconsin, and Kevein G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana, Illinois.
About 8:49 a.m. Tuesday, the plane crashed on Interstate 55 at the 126-mile marker near Lincoln, Illinois, which is northeast of Springfield. It had departed the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, Illinois.
The plane was engulfed in flames upon impact in the middle of the interstate. Traffic flow in the southbound lanes of the highway resumed about 2:30 p.m.
The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
