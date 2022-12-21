Strong winds and snow will dominate the next two days as the Wabash Valley is under a winter storm warning from 3 p.m. today to 7 p.m. Friday.
Rainy weather this morning will transition into a wintry mix by this afternoon.
Alexander McGinnis, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said rainy drizzle will transition to snow “probably between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then late afternoon (or) early evening is when you will see temperatures plummet, with steady snow, possibly heavy at times.”
Snow accumulation is forecast at 1 to 3 inches through early Friday morning.
“The bigger story is going to be the winds, with very strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour and that will lead to blowing and drifting snow,” McGinnis said. “Even if 3 to maybe 4 inches of snow, that will blow around and drift and visibility will be quite low due to the winds blowing the snow.
“Friday will be a very wintry day,” he added, with the morning low temperature forecast at -4 degrees with a high of zero to 4 degrees on Friday. Wind chill temperatures are forecast at -20 to -30 “which is extreme and dangerous,” McGinnis said.
“It will be very, very cold, still with low visibility with blowing snow,” on Friday, McGinnis said.
While snow is not an issue for Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, cold temperatures are forecast. Expect zero to 12 degrees on Christmas Eve and between zero and 20 degrees on Christmas Day, with wind chills as low as 10 degrees.
The weather will steadily improve by Dec. 26, with temperatures forecast 10 to 25 degrees; Dec. 27 temperatures are projected at 15 to 25 degrees; and by Dec. 28, temperatures are expected to go above freezing at 38 to 40 degrees.
Ernie Meeks, Terre Haute street commissioner, said the city’s entire street department will be out and operating 12 large snow plows.
“We will start our shift at 7 p.m. Thursday and will run 12 hour shifts until the (weather) event is ended,” Meeks said.
“We have the primary and secondary snow routes through the city mapped out. We will focus on those first, clearing the primary routes first for emergency vehicles,” Meeks said.
Primary routes include major east-west streets such as Wabash Avenue, Ohio Boulevard and Fort Harrison and north-south streets such and Fruitridge Avenue.
Secondary routes, which includes side streets, will then be cleared.
Due to rainfall, the city will not place material that melts snow or ice in advance, but will still use salt on the roads as they begin to plow. However, once temperatures dip below 20 degrees, the salt mixture will not melt snow or ice, Meeks said.
“We are ready and this is what we prepare for all year long. We have some very high quality guys in the department … that work to make sure city streets are safe for everyone,’ Meeks said.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said the county will have 22 to 24 vehicles on county roads, with 12 large tandem-axle trucks plowing main roads and eight double-axle vehicles with snowplows clearing roads in subdivisions.
Smaller 1-ton trucks with snow plows will also be on the roads, he said.
“We will not put any materials down in advance until after it stops raining,” Switzer said, also adding that the county’s salt mix will not melt snow or ice below 20 degrees.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said it plans to be out in force, with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by this afternoon and through the weekend.
Trucks will remain out for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts, INDOT said in a news release.
