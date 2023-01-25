Heavy snow, with accumulation of 6 to 9 inches could fall throughout Wednesday throughout west-central Indiana and east-central Illinois, causing hazardous driving conditions, according to a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service early this morning.
The storm covers a wide swath of Indiana, including Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion counties, and the cities of Terre Haute, Brazil, Clinton, Rockville, Rosedale, Montezuma, Fairview Park and Greencastle, among others in an area stretching from West Lafayette to Indianapolis, Noblesville and Brownsburg.
The NWS issued the updated warning at 4:43 a.m. Wednesday.
The warning also advises caution for motorists. "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute." Drivers should prepare. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the NWS stated.
It also issued a hazardous weather outlook for those counties and cities, as well as the counties of Sullivan, Greene and Owen, and the cities of Spencer, Gosport, Sullivan, Carlisle, Shelburn, Farmersburg, Linton, Bloomfield, Jasonville and Worthington.
In the hazardous weather outlook issued at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, the NWS stated, "Significant snow accumulations are likely across most of central Indiana today. The heaviest snow will be during the mid morning hours. Travel impacts are expected throughout the day regardless of the final snow accumulation numbers."
It also indicated that additional snow is likely at times Thursday and Friday, with "a potential for another round of snow late this weekend" in the Terre Haute and Wabash Valley region.
As a result, the Vigo County School Corp. declared Wednesday an e-learning day, without in-person classes. The VCSC statement Wednesday morning advised families to "refer to your child's teacher's instructions for attendance taking and assignment completion."
Likewise, Indiana State University canceled its classes for Wednesday. The university statement late Tuesday said, "Indiana State University on-campus classes are canceled and university offices closed Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023, because of a potentially serious winter storm. Only essential employees physically required to be on campus should report to work. This is a difficult decision because of the unpredictability of the winter storm. After consideration of multiple factors, including potential significant snowfall and hazardous traffic conditions, the administration reached the decision to close the campus out of an abundance of caution."
