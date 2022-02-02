The year's first winter storm transitioned haltingly but steadily from a Wednesday morning and afternoon of rain to a wintry mix to an early-evening snow.
Ice-covered roads greeted motorists in the mid-afternoon and evening. Road crews could not treat roads with salt earlier, in anticipation of the freezing temperatures, because rain would have washed it away.
Travel advisories remain in effect as snow was expected early today, reaching levels of a half-inch per hour for much of the morning before dissipating around 6 p.m. Gusting winds reaching 20 to 30 mph could hamper snow clearing efforts.
Terre Haute and Vigo County road crews are working 12-hour shifts to maintain roads' safety and passability. Primary roads are the priority; once those have been cleared, secondary roads will be treated.
Mayor Duke Bennett and County Commissioner Brandon Kearns both attempted to assuage public concerns with separate Facebook posts, emphasizing city and county efforts to clear the roads. Both encouraged motorists to avoid driving so trucks could safely treat the streets.
"Please be patient as we work to get things opened up after the snow," Bennett wrote.
Kearns offered statistical information — the county maintains approximately 840 miles of roads, of which 400 are considered primary, 300 secondary and 100 gravel; the rest are subdivisions and short-distance.
"I have learned in this job that no matter how great of a job we do, there will still be complaints," Kearns posted. "During the last three years, we have implemented procedures to make snow removal much more efficient. Mother Nature and the Man Above will always win, though."
Larry Robbins, county engineer for the Vigo County Highway Department, said, “We have enough full crews — more coverage than we need,” he said. “We’re good with salt and sand and material. If we get ice, we can treat that, too, though it’s more difficult.”
In other developments:
• Vigo County Commissioners decided to close county buildings at noon on Wednesday, and later announced they would be closed Thursday. A decision to close them Friday will be made today (Thursday).
• Reach Services' warming center at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. 7th St., will remain open through Feb. 7. Hours are from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. with an evening meal and breakfast provided. Those needing transportation to the warming center can call 812-546-1458.
• Terre Haute's federal courthouse will be closed today.
• At Indiana State University, classes were dismissed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Faculty were encouraged to teach remotely, but students would not be penalized if they were unable to attend virtually.
• Vigo County schools are having an eLearning Day today, with all schools closed and extracurricular activities and events cancelled. Plans for Friday will be shared today.
• Ivy Tech Terre Haute/Greencastle closed buildings at 1 p.m. and moved classes to virtual settings.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College closed at noon Wednesday and moved to virtual learning for the afternoon. Residences remained open and food service continued. Students were asked to monitor devices for updates.
• Today is an eLearning day for Clay County community schools.
• Wednesday's scheduled public forum with the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative was postponed to a later date. The next scheduled neighborhood planning forum is Feb. 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Vigo County Library Main Branch. The Wednesday's forum's rescheduled date will be announced soon.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
