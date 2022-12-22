The arrival of harsh winter weather Thursday resulted in closings across the area, prompted college classes and other activities to go virtual and came with a slew of warnings to stay home today if possible.
Vigo County Commissioners declared a winter storm travel advisory that began at 3 p.m. Thursday and continues through 8 p.m. today.
The advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Terre Haute, Vigo County and the Indiana Department of Transportation had full crews clearing roads Thursday.
INDOT had 24 snow plows out, said Megan DeLucenay, spokeswoman for INDOT’s Crawfordsville District.
“INDOT urges motorists to closely monitor forecasts and adjust holiday travel to avoid higher-impact timeframes during the storm,” which was anticipated through this morning, DeLucenay said.
If travel is absolutely necessary, “slow down, increase following distance, don’t crowd plow trucks, allow extra time to reach your destination, and pack an emergency kit with supplies such as blankets, extra clothing, snacks, water and a phone charger,” DeLucenay said.
Motorists can monitor real-time travel conditions and view traffic and snow plow cameras online at 511in.org or via INDOT’s TrafficWise app.
Regular updates will also be shared on INDOT’s social media channels. Check for travel advisories at in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory.
Warming centers
In Terre Haute, Reach Services opened a warming center for those needing shelter from the cold at Pathways Day Center, 504 S. 15th St.
The center opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain open 24 hours through Monday whenever wind-chill measures are at zero degrees or below. Meals and snacks are provided. For more information, call Reach at 812-232-6305.
Additionally, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has a resource of warming centers across the state, which can be found by calling 211 to reach a community navigator 24 hours a day. Information is also available on Facebook or Instagram at in211info community navigators.
Closings
Winter weather has resulted in the closings of medical facilities, museums in Terre Haute and moved some collegiate classrooms to virtual spaces.
Union Hospital said it’s closing several facilities today. Those include all medical group offices; Union Health Bone & Joint Center; Union Health Outpatient Therapy Clinton; Union Health Pediatric Therapy; Union Health Physical Therapy East at One Professional Plaza; Union Health Physical Therapy South at Thomas Plaza; and Union Health Wound Healing Center.
Union’s convenient care locations will remain open, but are subject to change depending on weather conditions and emergency travel advisories.
All updates will be made on Union Health’s Facebook page, said Union spokeswoman Mandi Scott.
Other closings today include include CANDLES Holocaust Museum, The Terre Haute Children’s Museum, The Swope Art Museum and the Vigo County History Center. The museums will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26.
“We are concerned for the safety of our museum patrons, along with museum staffers,” said Fred Nation, Swope Art Museum executive director. “Since we had already planned to be closed the other days for the Christmas holiday, we thought this extra day just made sense.”
For additional information about closures and holiday hours visit the museums’ individual social media channels and websites.
Virtual classes
All Ivy Tech campuses will be operating virtually on Friday.
An Ivy Tech representative will reach out to students who have an appointment on campus to discuss options for virtual appointments, said Jennifer Hashem, executive director of public affairs for Ivy Tech statewide.
Students should watch for IvyAlerts and check MyIvy for additional information about possible closings, Hashem said in a release.
Winter weather is also causing some changes in state park activities over the next day or two, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
State park properties remain open for hiking. State Park Inns, cabins and campgrounds will also be open as usual, but snowplowing may limit access in some locations.
Hoosiers are asked to be aware of weather conditions if hiking or enjoying other outdoor activities, dress warmly and in layers and limit time exposed to extreme conditions.
DNR property offices are closed Dec. 23-26.
Bell ringers move inside
The Salvation Army of Vigo County made the decision to only place bell ringers at indoor Red Kettle locations on the final two days of bell ringing, Dec. 23 and 24.
“While this is not ideal for the fundraising effort, we firmly believe that the health and safety of our volunteers and staff are more important,” said Cap. Jeremy Fingar of The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Christmas campaign began on Nov. 11 and is still set to end on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. The goal for the campaign is to raise $125,000, which accounts for more than 80% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget for programs and services in Vigo County.
“We have currently raised $92,000 toward our goal,” said Fingar, “and have a Red Kettle match slated for Friday and Saturday that was meant to help raise as much of the final $33,000 as possible. But with the storm, we have to make hard decisions and our people are worth more than money. It is also important to note that if (Indiana Department of Transportation) issues a travel ban, the bell ringers will not go out at all.”
If interested in donating, call 812-232-4081.
NWS storm warning
The Wabash Valley and much of Indiana remain under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service through at least 7 p.m. today.
The NWS says near blizzard-like conditions will be present at times, with heavy snow and winds gusting up to 60 mph. Total snow accumulations are projected at 2 to 5 inches, and dangerous cold is expected.
Plan on slippery road conditions, the weather service advises. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusting winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Wind chills are forecast as low as 35 below. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur even when people are outside for only a short time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.