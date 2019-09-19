The best chicken wings in the Wabash Valley could be crowned Saturday evening during the fourth annual Wingy Dingy Thingy in support of Reach Services.
Set for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport, the Wingy Dingy Thingy features wings from various community restaurants and a panel of celebrity judges in a blind taste test. Participants will also vote on their favorite wings.
"Wingy Dingy Thingy is one of the largest all-inclusive fundraisers that Reach Services hosts," said program manager Travis Phillips. "This event has continued to grow and become very popular in the Wabash and has enabled the organization to expend its programs, thereby solidifying the stellar reputation for which the organization is known."
More than 3,000 people are expected to attend. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $30 for VIP, $210 for a VIP table of eight, and $15 for student or veteran with a valid ID. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free of charge.
Participating restaurants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Butler's Pantry, Charlie's Pub & Grub, Crankys Burger Birds & Billiards, Fly-In Cafe, Homey's Que and Grill, Pizza Hut, Show-Me's, Terre Haute Brewing Company, Twisted Fry and Wingstop.
The Big Fun Band will provide musical entertainment. Free cab rides will be available from sponsor Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos and Newlin.
Reach Services began more than 60 years ago as United Cerebral Palsy of the Wabash Valley. It was founded by a group of parents facing challenges raising children with cerebral palsy, and facing limited resources in the community. The organization assists all children and adults with disabilities.
Among the services are a toy lending library with specially designed or modified toys; veterans services such as case management, support and an emergency shelter; case management for people with special needs; medical equipment loan; therapy clinic for physical occupational and speech therapies; and low-cost housing.
To get tickets for Wingy Dingy Thingy, go online to eventbrite.com, reachservices.care, call the Reach Services office at 812-232-6305, or purchase tickets at the gate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.