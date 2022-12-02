It was a wind-ter wonderland Friday evening at Miracle on 7th Street.
Winds bedeviled the Christmas trees decorated by local nonprofits, tilting them at askew angles and knocking over at least three.
Mayor Duke Bennett was among those judging the decorations — it was the first year that nonprofit names were not on any of the trees, in an effort to make the judging wholly nonpartisan.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on a fire truck to join Bennett in the lighting of the city’s large tree.
Mrs. Claus told those assembled, “It was a good trip from the North Pole, and the fire department got us here the rest of the way.”
Emma Brown, 7, had her photo taken with the Claus couple. She reported that they didn’t say anything to her, but if she could tell them something, it’d be, “I love you.”
The tree lighting itself went off without a hitch, a sharp contrast from last year, when the lights came on at their own leisurely pace.
“Thank God,” said Terry Hogan, who has served as president of Miracle on 7th all 14 years of its existence. Raising a candle-shaped remote, he said, “We got this and tried it 148 times. I was afraid the battery was going to run out.”
Hogan touted the eight igloos with interior heating that friends and family could lounge in. It would be hard to imagine a more festive igloo than the one in which Forrest Lowery asked Lizzie Payne to marry him.
“I had kind of made up fake plans for Dec. 17 because she doesn’t like to be surprised,” Lowery said. But surprise her he did.
“I had no idea,” Payne said with a giggle. “We walked in and he’s on one knee and I’m ‘Oh, my god.’ I might have said, ‘Are you serious?’”
“She said that a couple of times,” Lowery said.
“I’m looking forward to being Mrs. Lowery,” Payne said.
Lowery added, “Christmas will always be better.”
Hogan said, “We’ll put that in the publicity next year.”
Rachael Brown took the train ride on Wabash Avenue with her foster family of four girls. She didn’t want to share their names but gave their ages — 12, 10, 7 and 5. The 12-year-old had attended Miracle on 7th every year except the COVID pandemic year of 2020.
“She went over and told the conductor ‘thank you and it was really fun,’” Brown said, adding, “The igloos are a really nice addition — the girls call them ‘heat bubbles.’ We love the parade; we’ll come back tomorrow.”
Vendors in numerous tents ranged from veterans to newcomers. Chandra Boyll, owner of The Backwoods Bee Company Prairie Creek, which sold honey, honey butter and lotions, scrubs, soap and chap sticks made from honey, was participating as a vendor for the first time, though she had attended Miracle on 7th many times in the past.
“It’s a fun atmosphere, everybody’s happy and ready to buy stuff, excited about Christmas,” Boyll said.
Boyll started her business a year and a half ago, though she had been beekeeping for several years, boasting eight hives with thousands of bees.
Holly Hyland of Holly’s Hobbies, on the other hand, has been selling handmade ceramic Christmas ornaments for years now. Most of the ornaments are in the shape of stocking caps with a fuzzy ball attached to the top, emblazoned with the names of local schools — she had recently delivered 180 to Indiana State University. Others were in the shape of Indiana.
“People will buy them for relatives who moved out of state, as kind of a keepsake,” Hyland said.
For all the fun and merriment, “The most important part of it is the miracle,” Hogan concluded. “We normally raise about $25,000 for area soup kitchens and pantries, and then we’ll raise another four or five tons of food.”
