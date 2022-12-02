Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley is under a wind advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday.
South winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph in portions of central, north-central, southwest and west-central Indiana.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Affected areas include Carrroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Vermillion, Parke, Putman, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Sullivan, Greene, Knos and Daviess counties.
Citizens are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and to secure outdoor objects.
