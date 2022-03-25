WIN Energy REMC Community Trust recently presented seven grants totaling $21,653.77, with two Wabash Valley organizations receiving some of those funds.

The Shelburn Police Department received $9,993.78 to purchase equipment and a trailer for their K-9 program.

The Vigo County Education Foundation received $1,000 toward transportation for their summer enrichment programs.

Grants are awarded quarterly, with the next round of grants being awarded in June. Applications are due by May 1 to be considered for the June disbursement. Any charitable organization within the WIN Energy REMC service territory is eligible to apply. The organization does not have to be a member of WIN Energy REMC.

Applications can be picked up at any of the three WIN Energy REMC offices or downloaded at www.winenergyremc.com.

Tags

Trending Video