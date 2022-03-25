WIN Energy REMC Community Trust recently presented seven grants totaling $21,653.77, with two Wabash Valley organizations receiving some of those funds.
The Shelburn Police Department received $9,993.78 to purchase equipment and a trailer for their K-9 program.
The Vigo County Education Foundation received $1,000 toward transportation for their summer enrichment programs.
Grants are awarded quarterly, with the next round of grants being awarded in June. Applications are due by May 1 to be considered for the June disbursement. Any charitable organization within the WIN Energy REMC service territory is eligible to apply. The organization does not have to be a member of WIN Energy REMC.
Applications can be picked up at any of the three WIN Energy REMC offices or downloaded at www.winenergyremc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.