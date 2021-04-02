Williams Brothers Healthcare Pharmacy has opened a Terre Haute location at 3760 S. Fourth St.
The new office held a soft launch earlier this month and has scaled operations to provide the highest level of respiratory care in Vigo and the surrounding counties, said Chuck Williams, executive vice president of home medical equipment.
“Williams Brothers Healthcare is excited to bring our services to Terre Haute and care for the citizens of the Wabash Valley," Williams said, adding Terre Haute is the company's 13th location.
The business is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The business can be reached at 812-233-6149, or on the web at www.williamsbrospharmacy.com.
