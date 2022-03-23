Willa Brown exhibit to be unveiled at airport Friday

"The Willa Brown Experience" will be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Friday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Brown was the first Black woman to earn a commercial pilot license and helped train 300 Tuskegee Airmen during World War II. She was born in Kentucky but moved to Terre Haute as a child, graduating from Wiley High School and what would become Indiana State University.
Board members at Terre Haute Regional Airport agreed to place a display honoring Brown at the airport. The display will include a plaque and memorabilia from her life. Brown's family members from Florida and Indiana will attend Friday's event, as will Mayor Duke Bennett and several Indiana legislators.
The display is the brainchild of local historian Crystal Reynolds, who is working on a book about Brown and said, "The project was a passion of mine. ... My goal is to bring her to life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.