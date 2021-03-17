WILL Center to celebrate anniversary with online auction

The Wabash Independent Living & Learning Center in Terre Haute will celebrate its 21st anniversary with an online auction in partnership with Caring Transitions.
Items up for bids March 23 through 30 include gift certificates, paintings, furniture, household items and more.
To participate, visit ctbids.com and click on "register" to create an account; then, enter 47807 into the zip code box in the top right corner of the screen, which links to Fundraising for The Will Center.
Successful bidders can pick up items between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 1 at the front entrance of the WILL Center, on Cruft Street between Third and First streets.
