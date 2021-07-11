WILL Center prepares to build first ramp since pandemic hit

One lucky Terre Haute resident is the recipient of a new wheelchair ramp, courtesy of the The Wabash Independent Living & Learning Center in Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.
This ramp will be the first to be built since 2019, because the COVID-19 pandemic put building efforts on hold.
The WILL Center focuses on empowering people with disabilities by ensuring they have access to community resources. One of the ways they do so, is by providing ramps.
Applicants submit a physician’s statement along with their application and if approved, receive a ramp at no cost.
“The WILL Center has been here in the Wabash Valley for over 20 years,” said William Caldero, ramp program director. “In fact, we were going to do the 20th year anniversary celebration last year, but the pandemic shut it down. The Ramps Program has been going for almost 10 years now and we have built or helped finance over 250 ramps in Vigo and surrounding counties.”
The ramps help provide independence to those who are disabled, allowing them to leave their homes as they please without having to worry about the potential dangers that come with traveling up and down stairs.
“I’m grateful,” said Sheryl Bartos, homeowner of the first ramp scheduled to be built since COVID. “I have a hard time going up and down the stairs because my back and knees are out of shape and my family has to help me most of the time. The ramp will be a godsend.”
The pandemic put a halt to most of the organization’s ramp buildings, as it became a safety hazard for both the individuals receiving the ramps and those who were volunteering to construct them.
“We typically build upwards of 20 ramps each year,” said Peter Ciancone, executive director of the WILL Center. “Concerns with social distancing came up. Most of our volunteers are older and during this time, a lot of people didn’t want strangers hanging around their home. Folks retreated into their own worlds. It was a public health issue that needed to be addressed.”
Cost of lumber increased greatly, which caused the overall prices of ramps to nearly double since 2019.
The nonprofit relies on fundraising and donations to be able to install and construct the ramps free of charge to the homeowner.
Jane Stephens is another local homeowner who has benefited from having a ramp installed by the organization.
“My neighbor had a ramp and I asked about it and they put me into contact with the WILL Center,” she said. “I can get out now and I can get onto my front porch, it has helped me a lot. I want to thank everyone at the WILL Center who helped with the ramp.”
