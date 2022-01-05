WILL Center names new executive director

A new executive director has been announced for The Wabash Independent Living & Learning Center Inc, commonly known as The WILL Center.
Dee Dodd has been announced as the new executive director as of Jan. 1.
The Will Center's board of directors unanimously approved Dodd at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Dodd will be taking over for Peter Ciancone, who is retiring after 12 years as executive director.
"I have been privileged to be one small part of the work of The WILL Center," Ciancone said. "The staff and our consumers have been my teachers for a dozen years."
Ciancone said Dodd will excel in the new role, one she has been preparing herself for since she joined the staff.
"I leave knowing The Center is in good hands," he said.
Dodd has been with The WILL Center since August 2013, working as the low vision program coordinator. During that time she has continued to work on her academic career and will complete her master's degree in leadership development at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College in May 2022.
She is a dedicated and passionate advocate for the disability community, and is excited to be entering this new role.
The WILL Center is a nonprofit, community-based, non-residential organization that is run by and for people with disabilities. The mission is to empower people with disabilities to ensure they have complete access to community resources to promote their independence.
For more information, contact The WILL Center at 812-298-9455.
