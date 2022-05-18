Wiley High Class of '47 seeks alumni info

The 75th Wiley High School reunion for the class of 1947 Wiley graduates will be celebrated on July 2, at The Saratoga restaurant, 431 Wabash Ave., with a 6 p.m. reception and 7 p.m. dinner.
Most of the '47 Wiley graduates' contact information is not current on the internet and the committee is asking friends and relatives for current addresses.
Bernie Carney is accepting this information at 812-232-4746 or 236 S. 26th St., Terre Haute, IN 47803. Reservations will be accepted until June 15 at 812-232-4776.
