The public is invited to join the Ouabache Land Conservancy for a spring wildflower hike at John O. Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve east of Brazil.
The preserve’s namesake, Dr. John Whitaker and Carissa Lovett, naturalist at John G. Dobbs Memorial Grove Nature Center, will lead the hike from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 13.
The John O. Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve is at 3801 W. County Rd. 950 N., Brazil, Ind., 47834, with a parking area on the east side of the preserve. Tick repellent is recommended. This is a free program; however, reservations are required by contacting Carissa at carissa.lovett@terrehaute.in.gov or 812-877-1095 by May 11.
