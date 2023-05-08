Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.