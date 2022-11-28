The Wildflower Market has teamed up with The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm to bring a Wildflower Christmas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10.
The market will include more than 106 vendor booths, from boutiques to handmade, from food trucks to coffee shops.
There will be entertain for children, including photos with Santa from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., face painting, cupcake decorating and much more.
Tickets are $5 per person (children 12 and under are free) and can be purchased in advance at www.wildflowerwaxco.com or at the door.
Parking is free and will be located in Dobbs Park and adjacent to the Sycamore Farm. The parking lot of Sycamore Farm will not be available for parking.
The Red Barn located at 5001 E. Poplar in Terre Haute.
