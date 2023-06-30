Widespread power outages continue today for nearly 50,000 Duke Energy customers in Vigo and surrounding counties in the aftermath of Thursday's storm, according to a Duke Energy map.
As of about 11:30 a.m. today, in Vigo, 36,557 customers were without power; Vermillion, 3,764 customers; Clay, 7,150 and Sullivan, 2,071.
"We are bringing in additional crews from neighboring states and neighboring utility companies," said McKenzie Barbknecht, Duke spokeswoman. "We've got more than 1,000 line workers, damage assessors and vegetation crew, that are coming in and they'll supplement our existing workforce here."
That should "really help speed up power restoration throughout the day," she said.
So far this morning, Duke had restored power to 108,000 customers statewide, with about 90,000 remaining without power. About half of those without power were in the Terre Haute area.
Crews are still in the field doing damage assessments.
"We need those to be complete before we can give really accurate power restoration time estimates," Barbknecht said. "Extended outages are possible in some of our more harder hit areas," including the Terre Haute area.
The best place for the latest information on restoration times is the Duke Energy website outage map, she said.
Duke hopes to provide more updated information on duration of outages later today.
Thursday's storm resulted in widespread scattered outages across its service territory, as opposed to a large concentration of outages that can be addressed by repairing a transmission line or substation. "That takes some time," as crews go to each location, she said.
According to a Duke Energy news release, winds as high as 90 miles an hour in some areas resulted in more than 202,000 power outages in Indiana.
The storm caused outages in nearly all of the 28 districts Duke Energy serves in Indiana, particularly in the western and south-central parts of the state.
Crews have been making repairs while assessment is still underway to determine the full scope of damage.
“We are bringing in a small army to supplement our statewide workforce and speed power restoration,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar in a statement. “Our priority is always to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, and we appreciate our customers’ patience. We’re also keeping an eye on the weather because there’s the potential for more storms that could hamper restoration.”
The company is bringing in personnel from Duke Energy operations in Ohio and Kentucky as well as the Carolinas. Contractors who regularly assist the company ins torms are also responding.
“We are seeing large numbers of broken poles, trees in power lines and spans of wire down,” Pinegar said. “We also had damage on our electric transmission system, which includes power lines and structures that are our major carriers of power.”
During power restoration, the company’s priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes.
*****
In other storm developments:
• Several Terre Haute city parks are closed due to storm damage: Collett Park, Deming Park, Fairbanks Park and Maple Avenue Park, according to the city parks department.
All parks will open once Duke Energy removes fallen power lines and restores power, according to a news release.
"Please proceed with caution around all parks as we work to clear all storm damage and make repairs," a news release states.
• Due to extended power outage as a result of inclement weather, the Rose-Hulman campus is closed today. All classes and camps are canceled; however, emergency staff should report to campus.
"As of this message, we do not have a confirmed time for power to be restored by our electrical utility provider. We will share an update once power is restored and normal campus operations will resume," according to Rose-Hulman.
• Union Health continues to experience some widespread power outages from Thursday afternoon’s severe weather, necessitating the closure of some of its facilities today (Friday).
All Union Health locations, including Union Hospital East and West, are fully functional and operating as normal — except for the following locations:
•Medical Office Building
•Professional Office Building
•Eye Center
•Iliana North
•Eastside Dermatology
•Eastside Family Practice
•Thomas Plaza
•Pain Clinic
