White Violet continues mission, celebrates 25 years

Teaching “the spirituality of sustainability” is the mission of the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, run by the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods. Sustainability avoids depleting Earth’s natural resources to maintain a healthy environmental balance.
“If there was a time we needed to do this, it’s probably now,” said Sister Ann Sullivan, who began the center in 1996.
She recalled one little boy attending a field trip at White Violet who had never grasped the concept of how vegetables grow.
“He pulled a turnip out of the ground and said, ‘This is the best day of my life!’ It was worth it to see one kid be able to get it.”
The White Violet Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Sister Sullivan took action when seeing that the lands around the college weren’t being taken care of very well — farmers toiling the soil were using too many pesticides and fertilizers and clear-cutting the woods, said White Violet Director Lorrie Heber.
“From an environmental perspective or from a branding perspective,” Heber said, pesticides and felling trees needed to be addressed.
Sister Sullivan produced a one-page white paper suggesting a center for eco-justice, writing, “This is a need we could meet if we try hard. We’ve got the facilities, we’ve got the teachers, and we’ve got the impulse to do something with what we have.” She presented her proposal to 500 Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods who had gathered for an International Assembly.
Only one person expressed reservations; everyone else was for it. Its creation, Sister Sullivan said, “filled something missing in me personally.”
Sister Jenny Howard, who joined the Sisters of Providence in 1983 and continued teaching biology and science for another decade until becoming part of the leadership team when White Violet came into being, said, “I’m grateful for the ministry. It’s helped me achieve a deeper understanding of all creation and our commitment to care for the Earth, how God is connected with all creation and the cosmos.”
The Sisters of Providence owned the college until the 1970s, when they split with it legally so the school could receive federal funding not available to a religious institution.
When they began the White Violet Center, the first thing they did was take the lands back from the farmers and began specialty crop gardens, working organically, removing all pesticides and herbicides from the grounds. They work five acres of specialty crop, with additional gardens growing in a greenhouse and two high tunnels, the latter able to extend the growing season all year long by nurturing cool-season crops.
High tunnels are non-heated structures — the only protection for crops are plastic flaps around the exterior, which are raised and lowered to control the temperature and air flow. Plants in high tunnels “may not grow quickly, but they’ll survive,” Heber said. Currently, tomatoes, lettuces, onions, chard, beets and spinach are growing in the high tunnels.
Heber said the Center employs beneficial insects to consume insects that attack the crops — ladybugs, for example, will eat aphids — and have bats around to control pests, as well, as bats eat two-thirds of their weight daily gobbling up insects. “We like having the bats around, for sure,” she said.
Nonetheless, pests and invasive species are a constant danger to the crops. “We’re being decimated this year by army worms, as [are] many farmers,” Heber said. “Winters these days are not cold enough to kill off pests, and this year we’re getting pests migrating we don’t know how to deal with.
“We’re adapting to the reality of climate change — it’s significantly impacting what we do,” Heber added. “It’s been freakily abnormal.” She added that growing organically also means gardens filled with weeds that others would remove with pesticides. “No organic garden I know of looks pretty — they all look messy,” she said. “We have neat rows, but lots of weeds in them.”
On the other hand, beauty may be in the eye of the beholder — Sister Howard said, “I’m so pleased with how beautiful our gardens are.”
White Violet sells its produce in a farm store on the Sisters’ property and at the Saturday Farmers Market at the Meadows Shopping Center. Its income from sales represent an important part of its mission of sustainability.
“One of the challenges on any small farm is balancing that three-legged stool of environmental sustainability, social sustainability and financial sustainability,” Heber said. “You’re not doing your job if you’re not financially sustainable.”
As healthy and tasty as the food may be, an even bigger draw to White Violet is its herd of 40 alpacas. The first three geldings arrived on a snowy night in 1999, and families enjoy visiting the more diminutive cousin to the llama.
“It’s a docile, loving animal,” Sister Sullivan observed. “It’s wonderful when you look in their eyes and they respond. One Sister who was dying of cancer said when she was feeling overwhelmed, she would go out and sit by the alpacas. A yearling would come to the fence and look her in the eye for a long moment. Even at that young age, she said the yearling was ‘helping me touch eternity. That she wanted to come over and look at me meant the world to me.’”
Alpacas contribute to the Eco-Justice Center in other ways. Their manure contributes to the compost that helps the soil retain its vitality, and their fur offers fiber that is light, luxurious, soft, warm, and nearly hypoallergenic, Heber reported, contributing to yarn and arts and crafts available at the farm store.
But alpacas are more than “just about scarfs and mittens,” Sister Howard said. “They help us realize we’re all connected to something bigger.”
Even as the White Violet Center is commemorating its anniversary, Heber is keeping her eye on the future and how the eco-justice organization can further fulfill its mission.
“One of the things White Violet has an opportunity to do better at is providing educational opportunities for persons of color and persons of low income,” Heber said. “We realize there’s an opportunity for us to do a better job of helping correct environmental racism through teaching folks how to live off the land and how to navigate the system that’s set up for them to fail.”
Still, a little celebration of White Violet’s accomplishments is in order, said Sister Howard: “Even with COVID, we’ve been excited to find ways to celebrate.”
