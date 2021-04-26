Gardening and plant enthusiasts are invited to stop by White Violet Center for Eco-Justice at St. Mary-of-the-Woods from noon to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 1 for the center’s spring plant sale.
Plan to shop for organically grown vegetable, flower and herb plants at the greenhouse. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
“We’d love to help folks get their gardens going,” said garden manager John-Michael Elmore. “COVID-19 has certainly sparked an interest in backyard gardening.”
Elmore added that there will be plenty of produce available during the sale.
For more information, log onto Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2932 or email wvc@spsmw.org.
