White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, will have a spring plant sale in May.
The sale is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the White Violet Center Greenhouse, located off of Pomeroy Ave., in St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
White Violet Center garden manager Candace Minster said many people attended last year’s outdoor event.
“The turnout we have had has been fantastic,” Minster said.
Minster said the sale will include a variety of organically grown vegetables, flowers and herb plants.
“We will have garden favorites like peppers and tomatoes,” she said, “in addition to about two dozen types of flowers, some of which will be garden ready. We’ll have cut flowers again this year and we will also be offering culinary herbs. We’ll have a good variety of items.”
Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
For more information, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2930 or email wvc@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.