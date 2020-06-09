More than 50 people marched Tuesday through Terre Haute asking for racial equality in the nation's healthcare systems.

Part of White Coats for Black Lives, a movement of medical professionals and students dedicated to ending systemic racism in the medical system, many of the participants wore white medical jackets, flipped inside out so as to not associate medical groups or employers with the movement.

Event organizer Sarah Kopfer, a medical student, said systemic racism is as real in healthcare as it is in any other part of society.

"Racism in America is a hundreds-year-old public health crisis and was built into our systems before America was even its own country," Kopfer said.

"This is not a metaphor, saying racism is a public health crisis, it is a literal reality."

She said African Americans are twice as likely to die of heart disease before age 50 and noted the disparity between the COVID-19 infection rate of black populations relative to their population percentage.

"Those disparities are not the result of physiological differences, they are the result of systemic racism," Kopfer said.

"And they are not OK."

Janie Myers, a physician and surgeon recently elected as the Democrat candidate for Vigo County coroner, said equality for all must preface any future discussion of change or reform.

"As a physician, mother and woman of color, I am saddened by recent events," Myers said. "However, I am happy to see us come together under one umbrella, in unity to address problems that have been plaguing us for so long.

"In order for us to move forward and address each problem head on, we first have to establish a foundation of trust, unity and communication. We need a foundation of equality for everyone in every aspect of life."

Part of that foundation must include police reform, Kopfer said.

She said public monies ought be diverted away from the "continued militarization," of police forces and toward more proactive social services.

"We are looking for the redistribution of police dollars away from militarization and toward policies of community building and de-escalation," Kopfer said.

She also called on Terre Haute and Vigo County governing bodies to mandate the use of body cams for its respective police forces.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen recently addressed both de-escalation and the future use of body cams in his department.

Keen said de-escalation tactics are a focus of ongoing training for all THPD officers. He was among two groups of officers who attended training in February and March to become de-escalation trainers of the department. The agency's remaining supervisors will be trained in September when THPD hosts a seminar. By October, all officers should have received the training.

Keen said the training is related to the department’s leadership program. He said he feels comfortable the department’s other annual training includes rotations on anti-bias and cultural awareness.

All new officers also receive training on de-escalation and crisis intervention training for dealing with people affected by mental illness.

So far as procuring and implementing body cameras, Keen said the department has applied for a $200,000 grant but won't likely know the outcome of that application until the fall.

He said challenges involving the storage of footage and compliance with public access laws pertaining to that video also must be solved before use.

Tuesday's protesters marched from the Vigo County Public Library to the Vigo County Courthouse where they knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on the head and neck of George Floyd.

Floyd's death has caused national unrest, leading to protests and riots in many of the nation's largest metropolitan areas.

Myers said a great coming together is what will help heal the fractured nation.

"I hope that everyone views each other as we view our patients, as human beings," Myers said to a chorus of applause. "I hope that everyone embraces open communication so that we can have this difficult conversation, a conversation we've never had before.

"In order to move forward and stamp out intolerance, I'd hope that we judge our fellow man by their character and creed, rather than by his or her skin color."

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.