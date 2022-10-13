National White Cane Day, aimed at raising awareness among the general public about safety for blind citizens, will include an observance Friday morning in downtown Terre Haute.
As a news release from The Wabash Independent Living and Learning Center stated, "For blind people, the white cane is an essential tool. We use our other senses to explore and understand the world around us. The white cane, in effect, makes our hands and arms longer. We can avoid obstacles, find steps, find uneven places in the sidewalk, locate doorways, and much more."
Federal Coffee at Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue will host The WILL Center's observance program. It begins at 10 a.m. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett will read a proclamation, as well. The public is welcome to participate.
Anyone needing more information can contact The WILL Center at 812-298-9455.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.