Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve grand opening Saturday near Brazil

Forty acres of woodland and wildlife in Clay County is about to become a nature preserve.
The Ouabache Land Conservancy, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit land trust, announced this month the grand opening of John O. Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve east of Brazil in Clay County.
Dr. John O. Whitaker Jr. purchased the property in 1975 and donated this 40-acre woodland to the conservancy in late 2021.
There are 2,252 trees of 34 different species that have been studied and measured in 1977-78, 1993-94, and 2009-10. The most abundant species in order are: tulip tree, red hickory, red aak, shagbark hckory, white oak, red maple and American sycamore. In addition, the property is teeming with wildflowers and many species of birds.
Conservancy members, friends, family, and visitors are invited to join Whitaker for a celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The John O. Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve is located at 3801 W County Rd. 950 N, Brazil, Indiana, 47834. Visitors can follow the roadside signs to the parking area. After the opening ceremonies, Whitaker will lead participants on a short hike to share his insights about the new preserve. No reservations are required for this free family-friendly hike.
For more information, to donate and/or join the conservancy, go online to ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
