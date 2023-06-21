Bins stacked upon bins containing some 15,000 rubber ducks awaited dozens of volunteers on Wednesday afternoon at the Catholic Charities warehouse.
The ducks were ready to be tagged so that they could compete in the sixth annual Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta.
Proceeds from the regatta benefit Catholic Charities in Terre Haute, which is celebrating 50 years of feeding tens of thousands of people every year. The event has raised between $50,000 and $60,000 for the nonprofit each year.
Each duck is tagged with a number. Fans can watch from Fairbanks Park on July 4 at 7 p.m. as Misco Crane Services dumps ducks from the 150 bridge into the Wabash River. The first duck to reach a certain point in the river is selected as the victor, and the triumphant number will be announced.
The lucky, er, duck who adopted the winning waterfowl will win $10,000, and if that number matches one on a secret list of numbers, that person’s luck expands exponentially, as they’ll receive an additional $1 million.
Jennifer Tames, Catholic Charities’ assistant agency director, said, “I have hoped over the last six years that we can pay out that $1 million because I think that that would be so exciting to see someone here within our own community that has benefited so much from this race.”
Donors can adopt a single duck for $5 or drop up to $100 for a Waddles Winning Pack of 24 ducks.
“I really appreciate the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta,” Tames said. “It’s one of those fun events — children, families just have a great time coming to Fairbanks Park and watching the ducks as they float down the river. It’s unique in our community to see yellow ducks all around.”
Volunteers take to boats, kayaks and maybe a jet ski or two to scoop the malleable mallards out of the river.
“Our intent is always to get all of the ducks out of the river and not leave any in there,” Tames said.
Duck adoption events
There are two more in-person adoption events: June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at Little Bear Coffee Co., 2720 Lafayette Ave., and June 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dorsett Automotive, 105 W. Mayfair Dr. Waddles the Duck, the event’s mascot, will appear at the in-person adoptions.
Catholic Charities’ offices at 1801 Poplar St. also offers adoptions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A fireworks show over Fairbanks Park will follow the regatta. More information and a mail-in adoption form are available at duckrace.com/terrehaute.
