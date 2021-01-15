Where is MLK's dream today?

From the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor to Black Lives Matter protests, 2020 brought issues of racism and social justice to the forefront in the U.S.

As Martin Luther King Day approaches, Wabash Valley leaders reflect on King’s Dream of equality, unity and justice for all; his use of nonviolent protest; and where the country stands in achieving the civil rights leader’s dream.

Where is the civility and nonviolence?

As the U.S. prepares to celebrate MLK day, “We’re doing so in one of the most turbulent times of our country. Now more than ever, the principles of equality that Dr. King believed in are still very relevant today,” said Dee Reed, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

When King gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, he described the inequities in the country and what needed to be done. “And those things still need to be done today,” she said.

It’s unfortunate, she added, “that we’ve witnessed an inability to honor the civility that he fought so hard for and the nonviolent struggle for racial equality,” Reed said. “The level on which our national discourse is now taking place is disturbing and very disappointing.”

She believes King would have been pleased with the many nonviolent BLM protests that took place last year. “His philosophy and strategy was all about nonviolence and racial equality. The essence and the core of BLM protests he would have been pleased with. I do think he would have been pained by the violence that ensued,” she said.

Where are we today?

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but first and foremost, we have to admit where we are,” Reed said. “We have to be willing to see there is a problem, and we must agree upon what the problem is before we can transcend any racial divide we have in our country.”

Then, people must be willing to listen to each other and be respectful of one another in trying to come up with solutions. “It comes down to being respectful of human dignity. It sounds simple, but that’s what it is — the inherent value of us as humans,” she said.

While racial divisions remain in America, “I still have hope for my country that I love so much,” she said.

Four years of the current president have had an adverse impact, she believes. “I think it appears we’ve taken a step back. It appears that we have lost our way to stand up for those values we believe in.”

Reed has faith, however, that “there are enough people who still believe in racial equality and justice and working together toward our common good.”

With a Biden administration, she believes there will be a shift, “but I think it’s going to take time. The wounds that have occurred this past year have been deep.” Biden has shown a commitment to diverse thought and perspectives, she said.

Incremental progress threatened

The Rev. Terry Clark, pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Terre Haute, said King’s dream has been fulfilled in part.

But, he added, events of the last year and growing discontent for people of opposite political affiliation threatens to undo decades of incremental progress.

“In parts we can see his dream has been fulfilled,” Clark said. “But, as we’ve seen in the past year, there is still a whole lot of work left to do.”

Part of what’s brought racism back to the fore and forced a reckoning this past summer in cities and towns across the country were the extrajudicial killings of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

King addressed in his “I Have a Dream” speech nearly 58 years ago the exact topic of police brutality, saying in part: “There are those who are asking the devotees of civil rights, when will you be satisfied? We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality.”

And when the Black and African-American communities, alongside their allies, stand against these killings? Clark says the groups are unfairly characterized as a riotous mob.

He said you only have to look back a little more than a week — when a predominantly white pro-Donald Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol — to see the stark difference in the policing of whites and Blacks.

“As heinous as that attack was — as it was not only an attack on the Capitol but on our country — there are still people who offer a what-aboutism,” Clark said. “They’ll say it was bad, but what about this other thing from this summer or what about that?”

“That tells a lot right there. And some others are charging BLM [Black Lives Matter] and ANTIFA, they say it wasn’t the Republicans who instigated this, it must have been someone else. While at the same time they said when BLM protests were taking shape, the majority of people in them peaceful, were all painted as violent with the same brush.”

Clark says the way forward, the way to further push for King’s dream “that all men — yes, black men as well as white men — would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” is for each person to confront and understand their own biases.

“It’s going to take people making a conscientious effort to work together,” Clark said to start. “If we the people work together to heal the collective hurt, which means all the people who have adopted the mentality that their side is always right about everything, comes to themselves and understands they also need to do their part in this healing process.

“Once we take responsibility for what we believe, who we believe, we can turn things around in a way that real change can be made,” he said.

‘Admitting we have a problem’

Dominque Morefield, one of the organizers of Reform Movement of Terre Haute, credits social media with advancing progress on social injustices. “People are starting to see with their own eyes both the every day racist antics and the systemic oppression that Black people are used to in this country,” she said.

Videos posted on social media have shown first-hand acts of racism and violence toward Black individuals, and social media can serve as an educational tool to inform people why certain behaviors and things are racist, she said.

“Thanks to this, I think a lot of people are starting to wake up,” in Terre Haute and across the nation, she said. “It’s kind of become impossible to put blinders on and ignore the racist culture that our nation was built on.”

It’s taken too long for Americans to get to this point, she said, but the first step to recovery “is admitting we have a problem.”

“I think we are starting to see progress or at least see people care about progress happening more than ever before, but at the same time, I don’t think anything is necessarily going to change overnight,” Morefield said.

While progress has been made, she believes “we are definitely nowhere near close to the many goals [King] brought up in the ‘I have a Dream” speech,” in which he talked about how the U.S. “kind of defaulted” on the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness when it came to Black Americans.

“We keep fighting, we keep voting, we keep holding our officials and leaders accountable. We keep dismantling the oppressive system that was built against us. We don’t really have the option to quit because our lives are on the line,” Morefield said.

‘Back to square one’

Efforts to achieve King’s dream of equality and racial justice have taken a turn for the worse over the course of the last four years under President Trump, says Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch.

The killings of Floyd and Taylor, Black Lives Matter movement and events at the Capitol Jan. 6 have further brought to light the problems that remain.

“We’re back to square one,” Edwards said. In a Biblical reference, he said it may be years that Americans “roam around in the wilderness,” until future generations “straighten this mess out.”

Yet, Edwards remains hopeful for the future. “I’m optimistic for our children and our grand-children. They have seen the errors of our ways and they do not want to repeat it. Not only are they smart enough not to repeat it, but they are wise enough not to allow it to happen,” he said.

The need to love, listen, learn

Jordan Lough, executive director of the Terre Haute Human Rights Commission, quoted King in calling for healing in the country.

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend,” she said, calling for difficult conversation on race and racism.

Lough said Terre Haute should be a leader in fulfilling King’s dream, and people only need to take the time to listen to and learn from one another.

“We have to be able to take a step back and look ourselves in the mirror,” Lough said of confronting personal biases. “None of us are perfect, we all have flaws. But we can grow through listening to one another.”

Lough added, “The only way we can figure out where the need for correction is, where we can improve, we have to listen. It can be difficult to have these conversations and address the elephant in the room, but that’s the job and I believe Terre Haute is up to the challenge.”

The pursuit of King’s dream

Trent Miles, chief executive of the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, said the nation has taken a step back in its pursuit of King’s dream.

“I think it’s pretty evident with what’s going on, I mean you see it on the news every day,” Miles said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do as far as achieving that dream Dr. Martin Luther King had. Right now it seems we’re split, we’re divided.”

He attributes that split and the continued instances of racism and bias-motivated crimes to a closed-mindedness and ignorance of one another.

“We need to understand that everybody is different,” Miles said. “I think a lot of the hatred and the racism — on both sides — is a lack of knowledge, it’s ignorance, it’s an intolerance of your neighbor.”

It seemed for awhile that things were changing for the better, “but in light of recent events and all that’s going on, the divide feels more distant than ever.”

One of those divides is in the policing of Black and African-American communities. Police took an uncharacteristic hands-off approach to the predominantly white seditionists in the nation’s Capitol a little more than a week ago, a sight that stands in contrast to the images of tear gas and rubber bullets used to beat back predominantly Black protesters in the spring and summer of 2020.

That dichotomy is one needing addressed if racial equity is to become a reality, Miles said.

“People attacked our government, committed treason,” Miles said. “And was it handled differently [than protests from 2020]? Absolutely, yes it was ... I mean you had police officers taking selfies with people breaking into the Capitol [Jan. 6].”

