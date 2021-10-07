Traditionally, central Indiana has been justly celebrated for its gloriously colorful fall foliage.
Terre Haute, having been designated a Sterling Tree City USA, would seem a natural destination for those who love to indulge in leaf peeping, the practice of traveling into nature to behold nature’s fall finery enjoyed throughout much of the country.
With numerous parks in Terre Haute and trees lining many of its streets, local residents can usually go leaf peeping without putting a lot of effort into it.
But not lately.
Typically, by the end of September, leaves cascade into warmer hues throughout the country. This year, moving deeper into October, many trees have yet to even pivot from their summer green shades. Terre Haute’s trees predominantly remain green, with some turning a wan yellow at best rather than the vibrant reds and oranges leaf peepers are accustomed to relishing.
This phenomenon has been going on throughout the country for several years.
Ana Erazo, director of year-round forestry for the Terre Haute Department of Urban & Community Forestry, said, “With climate change, the seasons are not as they used to be. It’s still warm; that’s why we’re seeing the late season.
Most trees are not ready to change colors because there are not that many days of low temperatures.”
Meteorologist Crystal Pettet with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis added, “Across the area, temperatures were 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 inches above normal in September.”
In Terre Haute, the average temperature in September was 70.1 degrees, 3.5 degrees higher than normal. Pettet also noted excessive rainfall can affect the coloring of trees, and that Indianapolis established a new daily maximum for precipitation on Sept. 22 with 2.07 inches, surpassing the old record of 1.22 inches.
That new record was not far from the normal average for rain for the entire month.
WTWO veteran meteorologist Jesse Walker agreed that the higher temperatures have “kind of delayed things.
“It’s been warm, obviously, so far in October. It tends to be also when the nights are warm that delays things as well.
“The nights have been where we’ve been seeing a lot of our warmth. ... It will be delayed when we have these warmer nights and warmer temperatures and we think it’s going to continue for a couple of more weeks with record high temperatures this week and next week. So we don’t really see a change in that coming.”
This situation has been observed throughout the United States.
In northern Maine, where peak conditions typically arrive in late September, forest rangers had reported less than 70% color change and moderate leaf drop on Wednesday.
Across the country in Denver, high temperatures have left “dead, dry edges of leaves” early in the season, said Michael Sundberg, a certified arborist in the area.
“Instead of trees doing this gradual change, they get thrown these wacky weather events. They change all of a sudden, or they drop leaves early,” Sundberg said. “It’s been a few years since we’ve had a really good leaf year where you just drive around town and see really good color.”
This summer’s heatwave in the Pacific Northwest brought temperatures of over 110 degrees to Oregon, leading to a condition called “foliage scorch,” in which leaves prematurely browned, said Chris Still, a professor at the Forest Ecosystems & Society department at Oregon State University. The leaves’ pigment was degraded and they fell shortly thereafter, Still said. “That’s a really big example of color change just due to heatwave shock,” he added.
The economic impact of poor leaf peeping seasons could also be consequential. Fall tourism can bring a lot of cash into states every year.
Conservationists say that’s a good reason to focus on preserving forests and reducing burning fossil fuels. Recent fall seasons have been less spectacular than typical in Massachusetts, but leaf peeping can stay a part of the state’s heritage if forests are given the protections they need, said Andy Finton, landscape conservation director and forest ecologist for The Nature Conservancy.
“If we can keep the big, important forests intact, they will provide what we’ve depended on — clean air, clean water, clean forests, as well as fall inspiration,” Finton said.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
The Associated Press also contributed to this report.
