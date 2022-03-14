What's next for VCSC's Meadows property?

The future of the Meadows field next to Meadows Elementary School has drawn a lot of scrutiny from those opposed to the school's closure/repurposing, which was approved by the school board Jan. 10.
As part of a recent Readi grant, the district proposed an Essential Worker Village on property adjacent to the school, and opponents have circulated a petition in opposition.
In the past, potential use of the land has been discussed with the Vigo County Area Planning Department and even with Mayor Duke Bennett, but VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth says right now a project for the Meadows field "is well on the back burner. ... I don't believe the funding is there with the Readi grant that would say, that's our project moving forward."
He added, "If we get to a point where we can come back and investigate that field, we'll do so."
Haworth says the decision to close the school, and development of the Meadows property, are separate matters. "There is no relationship between the two," he said recently.
In the future, the repurposed building and use of the Meadows property may complement each other, he said.
The district initially was looking for property for its construction trades program to build new homes — one per year — now that its most recent location near Sugar Grove Elementary has been fully developed.
"We were going to move them to Meadows and start building houses there in the same way we've done them, one at a time (per year)," Haworth said. "Then other partners started to come to the table and say ... is there a greater opportunity to build more houses than just one a year."
At that point, "We talked to the mayor about what is that possibility of doing something for essential workers," Haworth said.
The initial focus has been following through on the strategic plan, which called for the closure of a third elementary school to help rightsize the district.
Grant proposal & timing
At the Feb. 28 board meeting, Vigo County School Board member Joni Wise made a motion to rescind the board's decision to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary.
The district's Readi grant submission for an Essential Worker Village came before the board had approved the closure/repurposing of Meadows School, she said.
Wise believed that in the spirit of transparency and trust, the closure and repurposing of the elementary school needed more discussion. She believes the district "put the cart before the horse" in seeking the grant funding before the board had made a final decision on Meadows School.
Wise said the Readi grant laid out in detail a proposal to build houses on the vacant land south of the school, and those details were not presented to the board. That property would have been donated to private builders for an Essential Workers Village, she said.
The 278-page Readi grant, which had 42 proposed projects from throughout the area, was public and on the Indiana Economic Development Corp. website in October. According to school board president Stacy Killion, Haworth gave board members a copy of the Readi grant on Oct. 24.
In the Readi grant,the Essential Worker Village was described as a private/public workforce housing initiative developed by VCSC, the city of Terre Haute, and the Homebuilders Association of Greater Terre Haute.
It was to be done in conjunction with the district's Building Trades Program.
Phase 1 would have been for 30 market-ready homes valued at approximately $220,000. Through additional phases of the program, nearly 100 homes would be built, according to the proposal.
Additional partners would have been involved.
The total project cost for the Essential Worker Village was $6,600,000, according to the Readi grant. It sought $1,320,000 in Readi funding.
The largest portion of funding would have come from developers, it stated.
"The funding will help entice the builders with the goal of accomplishing this project within the first three years," the proposal stated. "The school corporation will have an in-kind match of land on the city’s east side adjacent to an elementary school."
The Wabash River Regional Development Authority received $20 million in Readi funding, less than the $50 million it had hoped for. Those involved with the RDA are still finalizing priority projects for funding. Those prioritized would then would go to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. for possible approval, said Greg Goode, president of the Wabash River RDA.
Major factors include project timelines as well as matching dollars availability, Goode said.
The regional group, which covers six counties, sought $73 million in READI funding. READI is a $500 million statewide grant program run by the state and funded by federal COVID-19 funds.
Nothing 'active or pending'
The Essential Worker Village was one component of the Wabash Valley grant submission, which included 42 proposals from various groups.
Jared Baylor, executive director of Vigo County Area Planning, said there were "a few discussions with people in the past" related to the Meadows property, "but we don't have anything on file in our office."
There is nothing currently active or pending, he said.
At one point, "We had somebody approach us with a sketch of a potential for development there," he said. The person was not from the Vigo County School Corp., he said.
But nothing has happened in the past several months "that would indicate anything is ongoing," Baylor said.
The property is currently one lot, and it is zoned single family residential, he said.
The property would have to be subdivided for a new housing development "unless it was in support of the school or a school use," Baylor said.
Mark Clinkenbeard, who owns a construction company, said he's had a few conversations with Haworth and a small committee over the past year.
His role "wasn't necessarily as a developer. It was more as a builder — they wanted my opinion on that. They wanted some feedback from me. I'm not sure they know exactly which way they are going yet," he said.
If the site were to be used for residential housing at some point in the future, "I would definitely be interested in being involved in some way," Clinkenbeard said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
