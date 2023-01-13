The Indiana General Assembly convened on Jan. 9 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Sessions of the General Assembly last two years, with the first year — this year — being the “long” session (60 session days) dedicated primarily to adoption of the biennial budget. That session can take up to four months.
The second year is a “short” session (30 session days) for handling of other matters. This session usually lasts until March.
Among the issues on the agenda is increasing public health funding to improve the state's poor national rankings in areas such as obesity, smoking and life expectancy.
Public education will again be in the spotlight. On the table are a proposal to give K-12 schools their largest funding increase in more than a decade and school choice.
The economy is also a priority with a proposal for an increase in economic development funding and property tax relief bills already being drafted.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is in the third year of his second term as governor. He cannot run again, as a governor is limited to two consecutive terms. The legislative process is governed by laws set forth in Indiana’s Constitution and by rules set by the Legislature itself.
This Citizens' Guide is dedicated to providing readers with information about the legislative process, as well as contact information for legislative leaders and local representatives and senators. Included is a primer on how a bill becomes law in Indiana, and instructions for tracking legislation online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.