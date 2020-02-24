The Indiana Civil Rights Commission will team up with Indiana State University to host a topic discussion, “What is Discrimination?” from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the at the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center.
The program is free and the public is welcome.
This "Taboo Topics" discussion will explore various definitions of discrimination, as well as what is considered unlawful discrimination under Indiana’s civil rights laws. Jordan Burton, staff council for ICRC will lead the discussion.
Other panelists participating in the discussion will be Aspen Clemons, director of Indiana Commission for Women, Kimberly Simmons, intake and case management director, from ICRC and Allison Bishop, outreach coordinator, from accessAbility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.