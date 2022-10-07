For those who are transgender, it means they identify with a gender other than the one they were assigned at birth, says CP Hoffman of the National Center for Transgender Equality.
“We sort of grow up being told by the world that we are one thing when we have a deep internal sense that we are something else,” Hoffman said.
Transitioning is when a person begins to live according to their gender identity, rather than the gender they were thought to be at birth. While not all transgender people transition, a great many do at some point in their lives, according to the Transgender Equality website.
“What transition looks like is different for every single trans person,” Hoffman said. “There is not like a single road we all go down.”
Transition can be social, where people are asked to call the trans person by a different name or pronoun. It can involve changing their gender expression to the world by wearing different clothing or changing a hair style.
Legal aspects can involve changing a name or the gender marker on a birth certificate.
It can also involve a medical transition, which again “looks different for everyone.” Some will use hormone replacement therapy, while some have certain surgical procedures. “Some won’t have surgery at all,” Hoffman said. “Medical transition looks different for everyone.”
With each trans person, “We do what’s right for us,” Hoffman said.
Higher rates of mental health issues
due to stigma, discrimination
Transgender individuals do face heightened issues with mental health, when compared to the non-LGBTQ population, Hoffman said.
“But it’s important to note that’s not necessarily because they are trans. It’s usually because of the way other people treat them because they are trans,” Hoffman said.
Sometimes, opponents of transgender rights say that because trans people are more likely to be depressed or attempt suicide, being trans “must be a mental illness,” Hoffman said. “It’s not.”
Hoffman added, “Being trans means you have to deal with all the people who hate you because you are trans, and that can have a horrific effect on you over a lifetime.”
Not everyone is unhappy, Hoffman said. Many families are supportive, and many people who transition remain married to their spouse and continue in the same job. “Things go well.”
But there are also a lot of people for whom things don’t go well, Hoffman said.
A 2015 United States trans survey provides data on the many types of discrimination trans people experience, and the level of discrimination is eye-opening, Hoffman said.
It can be everything from individuals being kicked out of their homes by their parents when the individual comes out; that may leave them homeless.
It can involve employment discrimination. After someone transitions, suddenly their performance reviews decline and they are fired.
Those who are marginalized, including transgender people of color, face greater discrimination, and transgender women face more discrimination than trans men, Hoffman said.
“Wherever you have multiple levels of marginalization added on, it can make things even worse,” Hoffman said.
Gender dysphoria
For some transgender people, the difference between the gender they are assigned at birth and the gender they know themselves to be can lead to serious emotional distress that affects their health and everyday lives if not addressed, according to the Transgender Equality website.
Gender dysphoria is the medical diagnosis for someone who experiences this distress.
“All major medical organizations in the United States recognize that living according to one’s gender identity is an effective, safe and medically necessary treatment for many people who have gender dysphoria,” the website says.
According to Hoffman, “It’s the feeling that your body doesn’t conform to your internal sense of gender and how you conceive of yourself and sort of the feelings of discomfort with your body that come about as a result.”
Not every transgender person experiences dysphoria; it’s not a serious issue for everyone, “but it is for probably the vast majority of us,” Hoffman said.
Treatment for gender dysphoria “is shown to significantly alleviate a lot of mental health issues that afflict transgender individuals,” Hoffman said.
That treatment would vary with the individual but can involve therapy as well as a range of gender affirming care (social, legal, medical, surgical).
“It’s really important to look at the needs of the individual and assess what makes sense for them to help alleviate their issues,” Hoffman said.
