WGU chancellor visits Terre Haute

Alison Bell hopes to spread the word of the affordability of online higher education.
In March, Bell was appointed chancellor of Western Governors University Indiana. She has more than 20 years experience in higher education leadership, including four years at general manager of WGU Indiana from 2010-2014.
On Thursday, Bell visited Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
“Our program is unique in a lot of ways, “ Bell said. “Our program is a competency based program, so students earn their credit by demonstrating competencies ... so they don’t have to wait until the end the semester to show that, they can show it as soon as they know it, which allows them to accelerate and can earn more credits in a term and get [through] more quickly than in a traditional program.
“It is rigorous ... but those who are motivated and come with a lot of work experience that brings knowledge; they can move through more quickly,” Bell said.
On average, it takes a student 21/2 years to complete a bachelor’s degree, but it can be completed sooner, Bell said. The cost is a flat rate of $6,500 per year for a bachelor’s degree. The average cost of a bachelor’s degree is $16,500. The average age of a WGU student is 36.
In Terre Haute, 79 students are currently enrolled in WGU Indiana and the city has 106 graduates, Bell said.
In Vigo County, Bell said there are 88 people enrolled, with 121 graduates.
Mayor Bennett said his discussion with Bell was about informing residents of the city of other higher educational options.
“I think a lot of people have heard about WGU through commercials, but don’t really understand just want the advantages are to utilizing that university,” the mayor said. “I think from our perspective locally, we need to do a better job of not only talking about Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Ivy Tech [Community College] and Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College, but WGU as an alternative for people who can’t do the traditional classroom.”
“We love to have more people to get more education ... and this is an option that doesn’t get much local discussion, so we have a conversation about how do we do that,” the mayor said.
WGU was founded in 1997 by a bipartisan group of 19 U.S. governors.
WGU Indiana was established in early 2010 through the efforts for former Gov. Mitch Daniels, becoming the first state-endorsed online university. Daniels is now president of Purdue University.
WGU Indiana currently serves 5,600 Indiana residents, a 166 percent increase since 2011, and it has awarded degrees to more than 7,500 Hoosiers.
Because it is state endorsed, students are eligible for state and federal education financial aid, Bell said.
Reporter Howard Greninger
