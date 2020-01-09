Public radio station WFIU-FM 95.1 is broadcasting at reduced power in Vigo County, but hopes to resume full service by the end of month.
John Bailey, station operations director, said in an email that a transmitter failed last month at the 95.1 translator site in Terre Haute.
The station is operating on a backup transmitter while the primary one is being repaired. Because the backup transmitter is less powerful, the signal footprint in Vigo County has been reduced.
Full broadcast service will resume when the new transmitter is installed by the end of the month, Bailey said.
In the meantime, WFIU is still available to stream through its website.
