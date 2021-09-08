Westminster Village will participate in “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.
Westminster was chosen to receive a set of 14 posters. This exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.
In addition to the week-long exhibit viewing for residents and their guests, Westminster will feature the extraordinary quilt work of the late Rosemary England. The works titled “September Souls” and “Phoenix Triumphant” will be on display and the story of their inception and creation will be shared during a Day of Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Westminster Village.
The event is in person for residents of Westminster Village and available virtually to anyone interested. Contact Kate Webster at 812-242-4611 with questions or to register for the Zoom webinar link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.