The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded nearly $2.5 million to Lafayette-based Tecumseh Area Partnership, which includes funding to the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board for healthcare training in the Wabash Valley.
It is part of about $40 million in H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant Program funds awarded Jan. 15 to partnerships of public and private entities to address rural healthcare workforce shortages in communities across the country.
About $250,000 of the statewide award will go to the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board to expand employment and training models for the rural healthcare industry.
The goal of the federal funding is to increase the number of individuals trained in healthcare occupations that directly impact patient care and alleviate health care workforce shortages by creating sustainable employment and training programs in health care occupations serving rural populations.
“Numerous people throughout the six counties that compose Region 7 are trained annually in healthcare fields with support from WorkOne West," said Rick Burger, president of the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board.
"This grant will serve to expand on-going conversations with local health care providers and training entities in order to identify unique ways of incorporating new and emerging technologies, such as interactive simulations and personalized and virtual instruction,” Burger said.
For more information about this grant award go to: https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/eta/eta20210114-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.