Western Indiana’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) programs recently were recognized by the state of Indiana, including the top award for most scholarships earned by recent JAG graduates, according to the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board.
At a ceremony in Indianapolis, JAG leaders, or specialists, in Region 7 were recognized for their efforts during the 2021-22 school year:
Most scholarship dollars:
• First place - Diana Lighthizer, Sullivan High School - $1.84 million.
• Third Place - Karl Turk, Cloverdale High School - $931,400.
Longevity Awards
Kim Snodgrass of Riverton Parke/Parke Heritage and Karl Turk of Cloverdale were honored for five years of service to their JAG programs.
5 of 5 Awards
Region 7’s JAG specialists were recognized for the 5 of 5 Awards, which honors programs that meet or exceed the standard in five key metrics: graduation rate, job placement/military service, total positive outcomes, full-time placement (work, military, full-time school) and total full-time jobs. Cloverdale, North Putnam, Riverton Parke/Parke Heritage, and Sullivan all earned these awards.
Region 7 also received the Regional 5 of 5 Award for meeting or exceeding these measures.
Region 7 consists of Northview High School in Brazil, Riverton Parke Junior/Senior High School in Montezuma, West Vigo High School in West Terre Haute, North Putnam High School in Roachdale, Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Cloverdale High School and Parke Heritage High School in Rockville.
“Congratulations to the outstanding JAG programs in Region 7 for their excellent work in preparing students for college, careers and beyond,” said Lisa Lee, executive director, Western Indiana Workforce Development Board.
Jobs for America’s Graduates is a national workforce skills readiness program for high school students. It focuses on the importance of earning a high school diploma and acquiring the soft skills required of employers.
Skills that are developed include problem solving, leadership, job seeking, team building, and academic skills.
More than 135 JAG programs operate in Indiana. In the Wabash Valley, JAG programs are supported by the local school administrations and the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board.
For more information about JAG, please visit http://www.jag.org
