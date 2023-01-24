A West Vigo High School teacher and coach has received and agreed to a three-day unpaid suspension as part of an investigation into racial harassment at the school.
The disciplinary action involved Troy Isles, a West Vigo High School social studies teacher who also has been an assistant football coach.
The discipline was the result of Isles' "use of an inappropriate coaching strategy and lack of clarity in the investigation process," according to a summary of the teacher discipline conference written by Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent.
"The discipline consequence for Mr. Isles of three days of unpaid suspension (Jan. 6, 9 and 10) is significant, yet in alignment with this situation and the intent of the teacher's actions," Goeller wrote.
The summary does not provide details in explaining the "inappropriate coaching strategy" or "lack of clarity in the investigation process."
In a written agreement, Isles accepted the unpaid suspension and waived his right to a hearing before the school board.
Goeller's summary indicates that on Jan. 9, Goeller and West Vigo principal Ryan Easton met with Isles regarding the West Vigo High School investigation summary, conducted by Bose, McKinney and Evans, involving student complaints of racial harassment.
The meeting was a follow-up conference from a meeting Goeller had with Isles on Jan. 4 about student complaints, with attorney Jon Mayes attending by phone.
Goeller made her recommendation for three days of unpaid suspension after "careful consideration of the teacher's statements and feedback from Principal Easton."
Isles, when contacted for comment, stated, "Thank you for the opportunity to comment. ... I do not have anything to add to your understanding of my suspension."
The district states that Isles has been a West Vigo High School assistant track coach and assistant football coach.
