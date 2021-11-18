West Vigo students customize bike rack installed along Wabashiki

A new bike rack was installed on Thursday along the Wabashiki Trail system on the edge of Dewey Point, the design of which was developed by students in West Vigo High School’s metal shop, led by Chris Nidiffer.
The project has been in the works for a couple of years, after micro-grant was secured from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Riverscape was able to work with Nidiffer’s class to customize the unique bike rack.
The class drafted various designs incorporating wetland scenes and animals. After receiving approval for the final design, they used class time to construct and weld the rack.
Nidiffer noted the significance of this joint project. “We’re happy to give the students this experience and leave behind a footprint to be used by future generations,” he said.
Other contributors included students Maci Easton and Adelynn Harris. Acting as a bridge between Riverscape and the school, they monitored the project and informed both sides of updates.
Although joint projects like this one are not rare, Nidiffer described it as “one of my favorites we have ever done.”
The bike rack installation is timely. It will provide visitors to the Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit, opening Saturday, one more access point for the exhibition at the Vigo County School Corp. Administration Building, which is also located on the Wabashiki trail.
“I have a deep appreciation for this community project. It is being installed at a highly visible, very busy Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department location,” said Adam Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.