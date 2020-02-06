West Vigo offers auto mechanics class for young women

Might your next auto mechanic be named be a Bethany instead of a Bob, a Jasmine instead of a Joe?
Could be, especially if any of the 15 young women in a new girls-only auto mechanics class at West Vigo High School really take a shine to the field.
The class is called FIAT, for Females in Automotive Technology, and it is the first of its kind in the Vigo County School Corp.
Like all introductory auto courses, it teaches basics like oil changes, tire changes and simple repairs. The young women who take it can do their own work if they choose, possibly save a few bucks by doing so and recognize a line of bull about their vehicles should anyone try to feed them one.
More importantly, perhaps, first-hand exposure to auto mechanics could open a new career field traditionally not viewed as welcoming to women. Through creative scheduling and labeling of classes, West Vigo is working to get more girls involved in traditionally male-dominated fields, including auto mechanics.
"We believe that career and technical education is for everybody, and we are constantly looking at ways that we can get non-traditional students in our career and technical education classes," said district spokesman Bill Riley.
And if the young women don't decide to pursue work in auto mechanics, there's still the upside of practical life knowledge they can take from the FIAT class.
"I think these girls are learning a lot that maybe will help them in careers, but also that will just help them in life," Riley said at a Tuesday demonstration for news media. "I think we'd all like to know a little bit more about how our cars work. So, that's what we should be doing in high school, giving students skills not just for careers but for life."
Jonathon Weir, automotive instructor, said the class is an effort to open a door for female students and show them one more option. Should any of the young women of FIAT decide auto mechanics is their thing, they are welcome to take second-level classes and beyond. They'll just be joining the young men in co-ed classes.
Is it different teaching auto mechanics to young women? Very much so, and not at all in a bad way, Weir said.
"It's a completely different ballgame," he said. "The young ladies are more inquisitive. They will ask more questions than the guys will. The guys will just automatically assume that they know. The girls will just ask the question and we go from there."
Sophomore Maci Easton said she's aware women weren't always encouraged to pursue certain careers viewed as more male than female.
"I think that's definitely the way it's been, but it's not the way it should be," she said.
Easton said she's having a great time in the girls-only class and not at all surprised, nor is she surprised by the degree of collaboration among the young women.
Boys, she said, sometimes need to show an "I've got this" attitude, whereas girls are far more "let's ask, first, then we'll work it out."
Freshman Brianna Akers said working on cars with her grandfather drove her interest in the class, which she said has been awesome so far.
Might she do her own oil changes? "Sure."
To save money? "No."
Then why? "Because I want to, and I can."
