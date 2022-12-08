The topic is a difficult one, but West Vigo Middle School sixth graders received training early this week on how to increase their chances of surviving should an active shooter enter their school.
“There’s a slim chance of something like this happening, but that means there is a chance and we want to be prepared if it does,” said Chris Barrett, an ALICE trainer and North Vigo High School dean.
The training occurred Monday, one day before Tuesday’s gun incident near Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary in West Terre Haute. An 11-year-old left school, entered a nearby residence and found a rifle there.
The youth then went to a wooded area and field west of the school. Law enforcement heard gunshots from that area.
The youth faces juvenile charges of pointing a firearm (at police) and theft. No one was injured, and there was no evidence the youth fired the weapon at or toward the school.
During a Thursday training session with West Vigo Middle School seventh graders, Barrett made a brief reference to the incident.
ALICE, an acronym for alert, lock-down, inform, counter and evacuate, provides students with strategies to use in the event of an emergency involving an armed intruder entering the building.
This is the second week of training for middle and high school students.
ALICE represents a shift from the traditional protocol of lockdown, because it gives students and staff the option to self-evacuate and teaches them to counter the attack, if necessary.
The strategies, developed by professionals in the school safety field, are designed to be age appropriate for students.
Barrett is providing training for West Vigo Middle School students this week, starting with sixth graders on Monday. The approximate half-hour session included a video, discussion and time for student questions.
Extra school staff were available in the back of the auditorium if any student became upset or needed to step away.
The training focused on awareness/communication and response options.
Students learned the importance of situational awareness, paying attention to alerts and informing trusted adults if they see or hear something that makes them uncomfortable.
“We’re just asking you to be more aware of your surroundings,” Barrett said. “Just by being aware, you can save your life and others.”
For example, students often are scrolling on their phones and may be using earphones or earbuds at the same time. “You don’t see what’s going on,” he said, suggesting that students use just one earbud at a time. “Always be looking around.”
Also, if they see or hear anything that alarms them, “You should tell somebody,” Barrett said.
Next, students learned about response strategies: evacuate, lockdown and counter.
Evacuation is the preferred strategy, and students were told to know where school exits are. They were told windows can be used for evacuation, and they can be broken if necessary.
If students are in class, the teacher would make the call on whether they should evacuate or lockdown, Barrett said.
But if they are in a hallway, cafeteria or someplace other than their classroom when an armed intruder enters the building, “You have permission to leave the building and run,” Barrett said.
If they hear gunshots, “You don’t need permission or need to return to the classroom. You’re going to run” outside and away from the building to an established rallying point.
“Evacuation gives you distance between you and the shooter, and that’s a good thing,” Barrett said. “The farther you can get away from the shooter, the less accurate he’s going to be.”
While evacuation is the best choice, lockdown in a classroom might be necessary.
In the Vigo County School Corp., all classroom doors are now closed and locked during class, Barrett said. In the event of an active shooter, if the class must lockdown, they should build a barricade with heavy objects.
Students will be on their feet, mobile and spread out. They will have something in their hand, and if an intruder is able to enter the room, they should throw objects directly at the intruder’s face to distract the intruder and provide time — even seconds — allowing students to run out.
“It’s very important that you are a moving target. We want you to run,” Barrett said. “We don’t want you to get underneath a table, hide behind a seat or crawl into a cabinet. That’s not a good situation. You’re making yourself an easy target. We want you to be a hard target.”
After Monday’s session, student Breanna Southard said, “I think it was a good way to inform us in case it ever happens.” The possibility of something like that might happen “is scary. But we live in a small part of the world, and it’s not very likely to happen, and we’re prepared … We know what to do.”
Taylor Parker expressed similar sentiments. “I don’t think anybody would want to hurt our school,” but at the same time,”We’re prepared. We know what we’re going to do.”
Jordan Dixon thought the ALICE Training “was helpful. It showed us what to do … It made me think about different scenarios and stuff.” Having the training makes him feel “a lot safer,” he said.
Barrett said one goal is to make students feel empowered to make decisions. Some kids don’t want to get in trouble and they’ve been told to follow certain rules.
“They have to understand in these scenarios, they can make decisions to increase their survivability, whether that be run out of the building, throw something at the intruder — whatever it takes for them to survive this situation,” he said.
At the high school level, “We empower kids even more to help the teacher, whether swarm the attacker” or other counter measures, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.