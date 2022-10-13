West Vigo High School named its front drive in honor of the late George Waugh, the school’s first principal, during a brief ceremony Thursday morning.
Former students and Waugh’s children congregated beneath a sign introducing the community to George Waugh Drive. Waugh began serving as principal in 1961 and held the job for 18 years. He died in 1992.
His daughter, Clare Waugh Knopp, recalled “his big heart and how much he cared. He went above and beyond every single day for these students.”
She recalled a day her father’s striving to go above and beyond caught up with him.
“One weekend, we had a custodian who had been sick and hadn’t had a chance to mow the grass underneath the bleachers,” she said. “So my father was out on the weekend right before the game to mow the grass beneath the bleachers, and he wasn’t used to doing that, and he got his head stuck under the bleacher and broke a part of his back.
“He lived and breathed for for this school and these students,” she continued. “He was so dedicated to this school. This is such a big honor and he would be so humbled.”
Waugh Knopp said it was an emotional day for her, as well. “I’m overwhelmed, actually,” she said. “To be back here and see all the people he affected and who loved him together, it means so much.”
Her brother Ronald Waugh concurred. “It means a lot,” he said. “He worked very hard.”
Darla Ramsey, a former student who graduated from West Vigo High School’s second class 60 years ago, remembered Waugh as “very, very kind and he knew everybody and was so friendly. He was a wonderful man.”
Waugh had a near-photographic memory for each of his students, Ramsey reflected.
“He knew everybody,” she said. “There were 115 people in my class and he knew all of them by name. He was the same to everybody. He was just pleasant — I never, ever saw him mad.”
Waugh should have been honored by the school much sooner, Ramsey felt.
“It was about time,” she said with a laugh. “It was long overdue. He was a good man. Mr. Waugh should have had some recognition a long time ago.”
Ramsey also gave props to her driver’s education teacher: “I was thinking on the way here, ‘Boy, I went this many years without any tickets.’”
Prior to initiating West Vigo High’s history, Waugh began his teaching career in the business department at Concannon High School in Terre Haute, and became principal there in 1956. He was so beloved by the student body that the yearbook was dedicated in his honor that same year.
