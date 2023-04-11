West Vigo High School career/technology education students used saws, sanders and nail guns as they made wooden planter boxes they are selling for $40 each.
The students are in teacher David Basan’s advanced manufacturing class. “It’s an opportunity for them to kind of see what it feels like to be in a manufacturing field,” he said.
Manufacturing plants typically have more than one shift, and at West Vigo, six classes or “shifts” are working on the same project. When one class finishes, those students leave notes for the next class telling them what needs to be done next.
So far, students have made about 20 of the planter boxes, which are proving to be popular. “We’ll continue making them until people don’t show any more interest,” Basan said. Funds raised go back into the program to purchase more materials.
Those interested in purchasing one can contact Basan at david.basan@vigoschools.org.
Basan believes it’s important for high school students to know they have options after high school, and it doesn’t necessarily have to include college.
“There is an opportunity to go to a trade school, join a union or go into business right out of high school,” he said.
The advanced manufacturing class “gives them an opportunity to work with their hands, to be creative and to have success in the classroom and gives them an idea of what they might want to do when they graduate high school,” said Basan, who is in his first year teaching at West Vigo.
About 75 students are going through the program this year. “The past few years have been kind of slow with this program, and we’re trying to revamp that,” he said.
Not only are students learning and improving their skills, they get to “see an actual project come together and in the end, they are able to showcase what they can do,” Basan said.
In the past, students have made squirrel picnic tables and coasters, and they’re always looking for other projects.
This year, Basan and teacher Chris Nidiffer are partnering with Great Dane trailers on a program.
They have their first cohort of about a dozen freshmen. The students will take classes with Basan the first two years and with Nidiffer the second two years.
Their senior year, the students will build a small trailer they can use to take their products to different events in the community to showcase and sell.
Freshman Andrew Kidwell says he’s enjoying the class. His favorite part is “using power tools and building stuff.”
It’s a good class to take “to learn the basics of using power tools because you’re going to have to use them the rest of your life,” Kidwell said.
While he’s had experiences with the tools before, he’s improving his skills and learning more about how to safely use them.
Working on a project such as the planters, that can then be sold, “makes you feel accomplished,” Kidwell said.
Freshman Connor Wallace agrees, “It’s a fun class.”
When people are eager to buy the planters, “It makes me feel good knowing I built it,” he said.
After high school graduation, Wallace says he’d like to be a welder.
