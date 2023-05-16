Krista Kane, a West Vigo High School graduate, has been selected as the new president of the Indiana University Student Foundation Steering Committee.
The IU Student Foundation gives students opportunities to lead major university projects and events that encourage support for Indiana University, according to an IU Foundation news release.
Kane is a senior at IU Bloomington majoring in international studies.
The steering committee raises funds for student scholarships and other support.
Kane has been a member of the IU Student Foundation for three semesters. In April, she was instrumental in the Students Helping Students campaign and planned the inaugural Students Helping Students Gala.
This month-long campaign raised $61,680, including $13,532 from Little 500 ticket sales to support the IU Bloomington Food Insecurity Fund.
The Food Insecurity Fund provides support for services including the IU Crimson Cupboard, which offers free, healthy food to IU Bloomington students facing food insecurity.
