The public is invited to a community brainstorming session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Community Life Center at the Emmanuel Methodist Church, 6076 U.S. 150.
All West Vigo residents, non-profits, schools, teachers, parents, community leaders, politicians, business owners, etc. are encouraged to attend.
Previous sessions have raised a number of issues of how individuals and organizations can work together to build up the West Vigo community. Organizers are inviting people to get back together to talk about progress that has been and some new developments.
There is no cost to attend and refreshments will be provided.
For more information call the church at 812-535-4218 or email the Rev. Clark Cowden at dr.clark.cowden@gmail.com or look for announcements on the church’s Facebook page.
