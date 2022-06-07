West Terre Haute woman killed in motorcycle accident

A West Terre Haute woman was killed in a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
At 4:01 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Old Paris Road in western Vigo County in response to a crash involving a motorcycle.
The investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle left the road and struck a utility pole. The driver, Connie Hylman of West Terre Haute, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.