West Terre Haute team wins best bricklayer battle

Mason Marty Marrs and mason tender Tony Savant of Marrs Masonry in West Terre Haute have teamed up to earn the title “Best Bricklayer in Illinois.”
In Cicero, Illinois, the two laid 567 bricks in an hour, beating nine other teams and winning a shot to compete at the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 in Las Vegas at the World of Concrete Expo in January 2022.
To qualify for that world championship, hundreds of teams across North America battle to win one of 20 individual regional series events. Each team consists of one mason and one mason tender and will be given an hour to build the tallest and best 26-foot-long brick wall they can with as few errors as possible.
One winning team from each region advances to compete for over $125,000 in cash and prizes including a new Ford F-250 truck and the title, “World’s Best Bricklayer,” according to a news release from Spec Mix.
This is the second straight year Marrs has qualified for the world championship and his third overall. Marrs and Savant also won the Spec Mix Top Craftsman prize, which goes to the mason with the most “sellable-wall.”
In all, they left Cicero with $1,400 along with a free trip to Las Vegas and other gifts.
Second place went to mason Glen Hoopingarner and mason tender Timmy Hoopingarner, with Hoopingarner Masonry in West Terre Haute with 393 total bricks.
Third place went to mason Scott Savant and mason tender Nick Lesecki of Marrs Masonry.
The 20th annual Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 World Championship will be held Jan. 19, 2022, at the World of Concrete expo in Las Vegas.
In June, Marrs and Savant finished third at the 2021 World Championship in Las Vegas, putting down 615 bricks in one hour.
Only three bricks separate Marrs and Savant from a second-place finish. The two collected $3,000 for third place.
To learn more about the event, visit https://bit.ly/3mYL2Ln.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.